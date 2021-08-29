IN PICTURES: Steely determination as Derry IronMan Danny Quigley on home run to complete 10x10 challenge

Photographer George Sweeney was there for the Derry Journal this afternoon as Danny completed the swimming and cycling legs and embarked on the last running leg.

Local people gathered to cheer him in beside the Foyle Road Destined premises as he arrived on his bike, with more expected to gather for when he arrives early this evening following the 26.2 mile run.

Danny is undertaking the challenge to raise suicide and mental health awareness in memory of his late father, triathlete Colm Quigley, who died by suicide 10 years ago.

He is raising funds for both Pieta House and the Bogside & Brandywell Health Forum’s 1-21 Counselling service. To donate see: www.gofundme.com/f/dannyquigley10Photos: George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

1. DER - DANNY QUIGLEY TRIATHLON Ironman triathlon hero Danny Quigley is greeted by supporters and well-wishers as he arrives at Destine’s premises, Foyle Road, on Sunday afternoon after completing his tenth and final daily 112 mile cycle before setting off on his final 26.2 miles run to complete 10 triathlons in 10 days. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2135GS – 001 Photo Sales

2. DER - DANNY QUIGLEY TRIATHLON Ironman triathlon hero Danny Quigley is greeted by supporters and well-wishers as he arrives at Destine’s premises, Foyle Road, on Sunday afternoon after completing his tenth and final daily 112 mile cycle before setting off on his final 26.2 miles run to complete 10 triathlons in 10 days. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2135GS – 002 Photo Sales

3. DER - DANNY QUIGLEY TRIATHLON Ironman triathlon hero Danny Quigley is greeted by supporters and well-wishers as he arrives at Destine’s premises, Foyle Road, on Sunday afternoon after completing his tenth and final daily 112 mile cycle before setting off on his final 26.2 miles run to complete 10 triathlons in 10 days. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2135GS – 003 Photo Sales

4. DER - DANNY QUIGLEY TRIATHLON Epic triathlon hero Danny Quigley pictured at Destine’s premises, Foyle Road, on Sunday afternoon after completing his tenth and final daily 112 mile cycle before setting off on his final 26.2 miles run to complete 10 triathlons in 10 days for charity. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2135GS – 004 Photo Sales