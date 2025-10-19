IN PICTURES: Stoma Information Day at Magee in Derry

By Brendan McDaid
Published 19th Oct 2025, 09:13 BST
Pictured are people gathered at the Stoma Information Day hosted by Ileostomy and Internal Pouch Association Northern Ireland and the Western Trust’s Stoma Care Team.

The full day programme included talks from health professionals and researchers at Ulster University. Throughout the day there were also workshops on travel, diet and support wear, and those attending weregiven the chance to take part in a walk around the campus.

Photos: George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Pictured with one of the new Training Torsos at the Stoma Information Day, hosted by the lleostomy and Internal Pouch Association (IA), held in the Magee Campus of Ulster University on Saturday last are (from left) Carmel McConnellogue (IA), Tom Richardson (IA) Julie Anne Houston, Debbie Browne, Miriam Purves, Debbie Beckett, Jenny Tosh, Stoma Care Nurses, Anne Demick (IA) and Niamh Magee (IA). IA Northern Ireland have donated training Torsos to Altnagelvin Hospital and Shantallow Community Centre. Photo: George Sweeney

Margaret Doherty (IA) pictured at the Stoma Information Day, hosted by the lleostomy and Internal Pouch Association (IA), held in the Magee Campus of Ulster University on Saturday last. Photo: George Sweeney

Eakin Health Care and Pelican Respond representatives Sinead McPharland (left), Emma Johnston and Julie Comsa pictured at the Stoma Information Day, hosted by the lleostomy and Internal Pouch Association (IA), held in the Magee Campus of Ulster University on Saturday last. Photo: George Sweeney

B-Braun representative Aidean Lilley pictured at the Stoma Information Day, hosted by the lleostomy and Internal Pouch Association (IA), held in the Magee Campus of Ulster University on Saturday last. Photo: George Sweeney

