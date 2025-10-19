IN PICTURES: Stoma Information Day at Magee in Derry

1 . Pictured with one of the new Training Torsos at the Stoma Information Day, hosted by the lleostomy and Internal Pouch Association (IA), held in the Magee Campus of Ulster University on Saturday last are (from left) Carmel McConnellogue (IA), Tom Richardson (IA) Julie Anne Houston, Debbie Browne, Miriam Purves, Debbie Beckett, Jenny Tosh, Stoma Care Nurses, Anne Demick (IA) and Niamh Magee (IA). IA Northern Ireland have donated training Torsos to Altnagelvin Hospital and Shantallow Community Centre. Photo: George Sweeney

