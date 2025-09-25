The awards celebrate the commitment and dedication of staff to learn and improve their skills and competencies to support them in their caring/administrative roles across the Western Trust area.

At a ceremony in the Mellon Country Inn, the Trust’s Director of Human Resources and Organisation Development, Mrs Karen Hargan.

Karen congratulated all the recipients and thanked everyone who supported them towards their achievements.

Mrs Riona Santiago, Assistant Director, Organisation & Workforce Development also praised certificate recipients for their hard work and dedication to continuous learning and thanked the Trust’s Vocational Training Team for supporting learners throughout the year.

1 . OCNNI Level 4 Diploma in working in Adult Care OCNNI Level 4 Diploma in working in Adult Care Photo: WHSCT Photo Sales

2 . OCNNI Level 5 Diploma in Leadership for Health & Social Care Services (Adults' Management) OCNNI Level 5 Diploma in Leadership for Health & Social Care Services (Adults' Management) Photo: WHSCT Photo Sales

3 . Essential Skills in Numeracy and Literacy Essential Skills in Numeracy and Literacy Photo: WHSCT Photo Sales

4 . OCNNI Level 3 Award in Health & Social Care (End of Life) OCNNI Level 3 Award in Health & Social Care (End of Life) Photo: WHSCT Photo Sales