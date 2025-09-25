IN PICTURES: Western Trust staff celebrated at 2025 training awards

Over 134 staff were recognised at the Western Trust 2025 Vocational Training Team Annual Awards.

The awards celebrate the commitment and dedication of staff to learn and improve their skills and competencies to support them in their caring/administrative roles across the Western Trust area.

At a ceremony in the Mellon Country Inn, the Trust’s Director of Human Resources and Organisation Development, Mrs Karen Hargan.

Karen congratulated all the recipients and thanked everyone who supported them towards their achievements.

Mrs Riona Santiago, Assistant Director, Organisation & Workforce Development also praised certificate recipients for their hard work and dedication to continuous learning and thanked the Trust’s Vocational Training Team for supporting learners throughout the year.

OCNNI Level 4 Diploma in working in Adult Care

1. OCNNI Level 4 Diploma in working in Adult Care

OCNNI Level 4 Diploma in working in Adult Care Photo: WHSCT

OCNNI Level 5 Diploma in Leadership for Health &amp; Social Care Services (Adults' Management)

2. OCNNI Level 5 Diploma in Leadership for Health &amp; Social Care Services (Adults' Management)

OCNNI Level 5 Diploma in Leadership for Health &amp; Social Care Services (Adults' Management) Photo: WHSCT

Essential Skills in Numeracy and Literacy

3. Essential Skills in Numeracy and Literacy

Essential Skills in Numeracy and Literacy Photo: WHSCT

OCNNI Level 3 Award in Health &amp; Social Care (End of Life)

4. OCNNI Level 3 Award in Health &amp; Social Care (End of Life)

OCNNI Level 3 Award in Health &amp; Social Care (End of Life) Photo: WHSCT

