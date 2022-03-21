IN PICTURES: World Down Syndrome Day marked by Mayor Warke in Derry Guildhall

The young boys and girls from across the city took part in the Down Right Fit workshop which was hosted by the Mayor’s charity, Foyle Down Syndrome Trust. Here are some pictures taken by Jim McCafferty.
1.
CELEBRATING WORLD DOWN SYNDROME DAY. . . . The Mayor joins in the Celebrating World Down Syndrome Day with the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust at the Guildhall on Monday morning as primary schools from throughout the city join in the Trustâ€TMs Down Right Fit Workshop at the Main Hall in the Guildhall. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
2.
Mayor Warke enjoying the craic with members of the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust team on stage at the Guildhall on Monday.
3.
Celebrating World Down Syndrome Day with a dance with the Down Right Champions of Foyle on Monday morning.
4.
CELEBRATING DOWN SYNDROME DAY. . . . The Mayor, Graham Warke pictured at the Guildhall on Monday morning to celebrate Down Syndrome Day with the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust. The Trust also facilitated Down Right Fit Workshop with children from primary schools across the city taking part in the Guildhallâ€TMs Main Hall. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)