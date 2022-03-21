CELEBRATING WORLD DOWN SYNDROME DAY. . . . The Mayor joins in the Celebrating World Down Syndrome Day with the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust at the Guildhall on Monday morning as primary schools from throughout the city join in the Trustâ€TMs Down Right Fit Workshop at the Main Hall in the Guildhall. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

IN PICTURES: World Down Syndrome Day marked by Mayor Warke in Derry Guildhall

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, joined hundreds of local primary school pupils in the Guildhall this morning to mark World Down Syndrome Day.

By Kevin Mullan
Monday, 21st March 2022, 3:58 pm

The young boys and girls from across the city took part in the Down Right Fit workshop which was hosted by the Mayor’s charity, Foyle Down Syndrome Trust. Here are some pictures taken by Jim McCafferty.

Mayor Warke enjoying the craic with members of the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust team on stage at the Guildhall on Monday.

Celebrating World Down Syndrome Day with a dance with the Down Right Champions of Foyle on Monday morning.

CELEBRATING DOWN SYNDROME DAY. . . . The Mayor, Graham Warke pictured at the Guildhall on Monday morning to celebrate Down Syndrome Day with the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust.

