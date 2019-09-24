Independent Living Fund invite Derry people to shape strategy

The public body supporting disabled people to live independently in Northern Ireland and Scotland has invited Derry residents to have their say on its future strategy.

Formed in 2015 and operated in both Northern Ireland and Scotland by the Scottish Government, Independent Living Fund Scotland provides life enhancing funding to disabled people to enable independent living.

ILF Scotland is to host an event in Derry next month to gather the views of as many stakeholders as possible, and disabled people in particular to help shape the organisation’s strategy post March 2020.

The event is open to disabled people, parents, carers, Disabled People’s Organisations (DPOs), representatives from local authority social work departments and any other professionals with an interest in independent living.

An online consultation is also now open.

Speaking about the event and online consultation, ILF Scotland Chair Susan Douglas Scott said: “It is vitally important to us that disabled people continue to be at the heart of what ILF Scotland does, so we took the decision to co-produce our future strategy in partnership with those we seek to support.

“We want to hear from disabled people, carers and professionals about how we can make independent living a reality for disabled people living in Northern Ireland and Scotland and how we can break down barriers to enable this.”

ILF Scotland CEO Peter Scott added: “This is a great opportunity for anyone interested in independent living for disabled people to have a real influence on ILF Scotland’s future direction. We are really looking forward to meeting as many people as possible, and to learning about what matters most to disabled people, carers and others.”

The ILF event takes place at the Everglades Hotel on October 7, between 10:30am – 13:30pm. To register to attend the event, visit http://bit.ly/ILF-Derry. To complete the online consultation, visit www.ilf.scot or call 0300 200 2022.