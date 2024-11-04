'Inexplicable disgrace': Blow for Buncrana as much-needed Leisure Centre funding is rejected
It followed confirmation yesterday morning that the centre wasn’t included in an announcement that 35 projects across Ireland had been allocated €173 million in grant funding under the Large-Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund (LSSIF).
One of those projects was Letterkenny Regional Sports and Activity Hub, which has been allocated €8.7 million.
An application to the fund for Buncrana Leisure Centre was lodged earlier this year, following the granting of planning approval.
The committee, council and the local community had high hopes it would be successful, but these were dashed on Monday.
Inishowen Cathoirleach Councillor Jack Murray said he was ‘sick’ to his ‘stomach’ at the news.
“Somehow, for reasons only known to the government, our funding application for Buncrana Leisure Centre has been unsuccessful.
“It is an absolute, inexplicable disgrace.
“The council's application couldn't possibly have been any stronger and the demand from everyone in Inishowen couldn't have been voiced any louder.
“This fund specified swimming pools as a target within the criteria. And it wanted shovel ready projects. Our pool was one of only two leisure centres with full planning permission in place - yet they rejected it. It is an insult to all those community groups who weighed in behind the campaign.”
The Sinn Fein Colr said the decision was ‘based on the politics of geography,’ and Inishowen is, once again, ‘left behind’.
He said the centre will be included in the application for the regeneration of Buncrana Shore Front but the funding blow is a ‘massive set back’.