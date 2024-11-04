'Inexplicable disgrace': Blow for Buncrana as much-needed Leisure Centre funding is rejected

Anger and frustration has been expressed across Inishowen after it was confirmed that an application for funding for Buncrana Leisure Centre has been denied.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It followed confirmation yesterday morning that the centre wasn’t included in an announcement that 35 projects across Ireland had been allocated €173 million in grant funding under the Large-Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund (LSSIF).

One of those projects was Letterkenny Regional Sports and Activity Hub, which has been allocated €8.7 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An application to the fund for Buncrana Leisure Centre was lodged earlier this year, following the granting of planning approval.

Buncrana Leisure Centre has been closed for a number of years.

The committee, council and the local community had high hopes it would be successful, but these were dashed on Monday.

Inishowen Cathoirleach Councillor Jack Murray said he was ‘sick’ to his ‘stomach’ at the news.

“Somehow, for reasons only known to the government, our funding application for Buncrana Leisure Centre has been unsuccessful.

“It is an absolute, inexplicable disgrace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Jack Murray.

“The council's application couldn't possibly have been any stronger and the demand from everyone in Inishowen couldn't have been voiced any louder.

“This fund specified swimming pools as a target within the criteria. And it wanted shovel ready projects. Our pool was one of only two leisure centres with full planning permission in place - yet they rejected it. It is an insult to all those community groups who weighed in behind the campaign.”

The Sinn Fein Colr said the decision was ‘based on the politics of geography,’ and Inishowen is, once again, ‘left behind’.

He said the centre will be included in the application for the regeneration of Buncrana Shore Front but the funding blow is a ‘massive set back’.

"It's a punch in the stomach and I'm sick for it.”