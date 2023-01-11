Figures released by the Central Statistics Office show that the Primary Course Completed rate for 5- to 11-year-olds ranged from 4% in both Inishowen Local Electoral Areas od Buncrana and Carndonagh in Donegal to 55% in Stillorgan, Dublin.

Commenting on the Bulletin, Steven Conroy, Statistician, said: "The data in this bulletin is based on COVID-19 Vaccinations and Booster 1, 2 and 3 programmes that were given up to 30 November 2022. Note that only certain groups of people were offered Booster 2 and 3.

He continued: “The rates for Booster 1 ranged from 36% in Buncrana to 75% in Rathfarnham-Templogue. The Local Electoral Area's (LEAs) with the lowest Booster 2 rates were all in Dublin: Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart, Tallaght South, and North Inner-City Dublin. The LEAs with the lowest Booster 3 rates were Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart, Ongar, Tallaght South and North Inner-City Dublin in November 2022. This may partly be due to the population structure of these LEAs as they tend to have a younger population than other LEAs.”

Inishowen has the lowest Covid 19 vaccination rate for five to 11 year olds.

Booster two rates in Buncrana were 11% and 14% in Carndonagh LEA.

Booster one was available to people aged 12 years and over. Booster two: Booster 2 was recommended for those aged 65 years and older, healthcare workers, for those aged 12 or older with a weak immune system or were residents of long-term care facilities, and for pregnant women at 16 weeks or later who had not already received a booster vaccine in their current pregnancy. The Booster two vaccination programme was extended to include people aged 50 and over on 25 August 2022.

Booster three was available to people aged 65 years and older or for those aged 12 or older with a weak immune system. The Booster 3 vaccination programme began in October 2022.