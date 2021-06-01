‘It’s in our DNA’ - Medical Aid Palestinians praise generosity of Derry people

MAP work for the health and dignity Palestinians living under occupation and as refugees. Based in the UK, the charity also has offices in Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon.

Following the recent Israeli bombardment of the Gaza strip, which resulted in the death of almost 300 Palestinians, bucket collections were organised at two Derry rallies by the Derry Irish Palestine Solidarity Campaign (Derry IPSC) to help support the people of Palestine, and the rebuilding of Gaza.

Ryan Moore, Irish Ambassador for MAP, said that the solidarity shown by the Derry public came as no surprise to him; “As a Derry man myself, I know very well it’s within our DNA that when we witness an injustice, we put our heart and soul into standing behind what is right, and who is being wronged. Even in such financially uncertain times, people emptied their pockets and purses into the MAP collection bucket, and I thank them wholeheartedly for it.”

Keith Gallagher (left), Derry IPSC and Ryan Moore, Medical Aid Palestine. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2121GS – 049

The Hatmore Park native continued; “Our work is ongoing and we are committed to bearing witness to the injustices caused by occupation, displacement and conflict. We will continue to speak out in the UK and internationally to ensure the political and social barriers to Palestinian health and dignity are addressed.”

Keith Gallagher, from Derry IPSC, further acknowledged the kind-heartedness of the public and stressed the need for continued support for the people of Palestine.

‘It’s very easy for people to feel helpless upon seeing and hearing the desperate plight of our Palestinian brothers and sisters, but I implore people to stand with them and do what you can do. Donate, activate and boycott. Three simple means by which people can make a difference; fundraise for MAP, support the work of Derry IPSC and follow the standard set by our local council, and boycott.”

For further information see Medical Aid for Palestinians (map.org.uk) and/or if you would like to fundraise for the charity, please email [email protected]