Jim honoured for 18 dedicated years with Cancer Research

A big-hearted Derry man who has been volunteering with Cancer Research UK for the past 18 years has been made an ‘Honorary Fellow’ of the charity.

Jim Kay was recently presented with his certificate from Ms. Kirsty Burns , who is the assistant manager of the Cancer Research charity fundraising shop on Ferryquay Street in the city centre.

Ms. Rae Armstrong, manager, said she had been delighted to nominate Jim for the Honorary Fellowship in recognition of his incredible contribution to Cancer Research UK.

She expressed her sincere thanks for his exceptional support over the past 18 years.

“Without volunteers like him the organisation simply wouldn’t be able to raise money to support life-saving research,” she said.

“Not only do they give their time, energy and passion to beat cancer, but they are at the heart of Cancer Research UK in our community, making it possible for its scientists, clinicians and nurses to develop kinder treatments and find new ways to prevent and treat all cancers,” added Ms. Armstrong.

Mr. Kay received the accolade in Cancer Research’s annual ‘Flame of Hope Awards’ 2019, a celebration of some of the most inspiring of its 40,000 supporters and volunteers. The Cancer Research UK shop in Ferryquay Street, meanwhile, was nominated as the top branch in the North this year for its fund raising efforts. Ms. Armstrong thanked the generous Derry public for their continued help and support.