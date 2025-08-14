Jonathan Burgess addresses suicide, grief and mental health with new play Forever and Ever

A powerful new theatre production penned by Derry playwright Jonathan Burgess aims to tackle the often-unspoken themes of suicide, grief, and mental health in a reflective and emotionally sensitive way.

Forever & Ever is a one-act drama set in a mortuary that centres on a final, imagined conversation between a woman and a young man who has taken his own life.

Whilst the play addresses themes related to suicide and self-harm, organisers confirm it contains no graphic scenes or inappropriate language and was developed with partners, including HURT NI and Samaritans.

Post-show learning resources will also be available to help schools and youth audiences reflect safely and constructively.

Pictured L-R: Elga Logue, Samaritans, Leanne Doherty, HURT NI, Ciara Ferguson MLA, Jonathan Burgess, Forever & Ever writer and producer, Gary Middleton MLA, Kyle Thompson, North West Cultural Partnership, Maureen Fox, Urban Villages.

Mr Burgess, explained: “In writing Forever & Ever, I aimed to create a much-needed space for conversations often left unsaid, drawing from my own understanding of the grief and confusion that can accompany profound loss.

"The play doesn't seek to explain suicide, but rather to gently explore its impact on those left behind and the unspoken regrets of a life cut short. It’s a quiet, hopeful piece about finding a way to hold on to love and memory, even in the face of immense sorrow.”

The free production will begin at New Gate Arts & Culture Centre, Derry, on September 23-24, before moving to The Marketplace Theatre, Armagh (October 1), Strule Arts Centre, Omagh (October 2), Roe Valley Arts Centre (October 3), and The Alley Theatre, Strabane (October 6-7).

Commissioned by the North West Cultural Partnership and funded by The Executive Office’s Urban Villages Initiative, Forever & Ever is a co-production between Blue Eagle Productions and New Gate Arts & Culture Centre.

Kyle Thompson, North West Cultural Partnership, said: “This is exactly the kind of meaningful, community-driven work we exist to support. Forever & Ever brings together theatre, emotional wellbeing and education in a way that’s accessible and deeply needed.”

Leanne Doherty, Business Development and Social Enterprise Manager, HURT NI, added: “The play reflects the reality that so many families in our communities face. Its emotional honesty aligns with our belief that healing starts with dialogue.”

For audiences aged 16 and over.

Contact Lifeline 08088088000; Samaritans 02871265511 or Freephone 116123; and Childline 08001111.

In RoI contact Pieta House 1800247247 or text HELP (51444); TEXT Crisis Textline Ireland (50808); or ring Samaritans 116-123.