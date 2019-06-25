Just two injuries in two years in community hubs

Just two health and safety issues involving children’s fingers getting caught in doors were reported across Derry city & Strabane District Council’s large estate of community centres over the past two years.

Meanwhile, considerable progress was made over the same period to ensure legionella, asbestos, gas, fire, electricity and other certificates for the Council’s 15 community centres were up to date and retrievable when called upon. These were among the briefings the Council’s community services facilities coordinator Adrian Boyle made to the local authority’s Assurance, Audit and Risk Committee at its June meeting.

Mr. Boyle told the committee that, based on the Council’s internal Teamsolutionz accident logging system, only two health and safety incidents were recorded between 2017/18 and 2019/20 and that both of these had been swiftly acted upon.

“Both were of a similar kind and involved children getting their fingers injured in doorways. It’s something we’ve looked into and put strips onto doors,” he said.

Mr. Boyle, who took on the roll in 2017/18, has also overseen a large increase in the accessibility rate for vital safety health and safety standard tickets for things like asbestos and fire alarms.

Council’s Asset HQ recently reported 90 to 97 per cent of the 149 document required across all community centres were now uploaded and could be run at anytime. That’s up from 20 to 30 per cent two years ago.