The Western Health and Social Care Trust has said it is ‘delighted’ to welcome Kim Miller, in her new role as Clinical Pharmacist Specialist in Palliative Care at Altnagelvin Hospital and supporting Foyle Hospice.

During Palliative Care Week 2024,

The news was confirmed during Palliative Care Week 2024 (September 8 to 14) and Kim is one of two new Specialist Pharmacists in Palliative Care to join the Trust in recent months.

These roles are completely new and will further strengthen the multi-disciplinary team.

Kim Miller.

Explaining her new role Kim said: “Throughout my time working on the wards as a clinical pharmacist I have encountered palliative patients and the palliative care multi-disciplinary team members.

" I admired how this team dealt with their patients and how thorough and considerate they were to the patients and their families. I am passionate about providing the highest quality of care for patients and their families at what can be a challenging time for patients and their loved ones. Working within the palliative care team will allow me to dedicate more time to these patients and their families.

“As this is a new role within the trust, I will be involved with developing this role to suit the needs of the service. I am embedding myself within the multi-disciplinary team and have been getting involved in the different areas of palliative care.

“The job role of a palliative pharmacist crosses between different interfaces such as the Foyle Hospice, acute hospital sites and primary care. I am involved within the Foyle Hospice inpatient unit and completing medication reviews for the patients.

“The job role involves counselling patients and their families regarding medications and following up patients regarding their medication plans. This role will help to bridge the gap between the different interfaces with regards to medications and will improve patient care.

“Other aspects of the job includes education of the multi-disciplinary team and the wider pharmacy team and being involved in trust wide groups to develop better/more efficient ways of working for everyone who is involved in the care of palliative patients.”

Kim continued: “Although I am still quite new to the role, I am already finding the job extremely rewarding.

"The patients and their families are very grateful for all that the palliative care team does and I feel fortunate that they are so welcoming to me; as a newer addition to the team, at this very difficult time in their lives.

"I was surprised to discover all the resources available to palliative patients and I’m inspired to hopefully be able to add to this.

“This job is showing me a different prospective to palliative care and seeing the strength in patients and their families is truly gratifying.”