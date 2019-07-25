Kind Ellen (7) makes lemonade stand for Foyle Hospice

Ellen McIntyre is just seven-years-old but she has already raised hundreds of euro for the Foyle Hospice.

The enterprising Buncrana girl has, for the past three years, set up her very own annual lemonade stand near her home and it has been a huge success.

Earlier this month, Ellen was inundated with customers when she sold her lemonade and homemade buns at her stand in Burwood and made a fantastic £550 - with more donations still coming in. The money will be donated to the Foyle Hospice, as it was last year, when her mini-business raised E690 and the year before, when it gathered E450.

Ellen’s mother, Linda, told the ‘Journal’ how the young girl came up with the idea when she saw it on Youtube and American TV shows.

Linda gave her blessing, but told Ellen any money raised would have to be donated. The Foyle Hospice is close to both their hearts, as Linda’s friend passed away and she has long been fundraising for them.

“When I mentioned the Foyle Hospice, Ellen really wanted to donate the money to them.

“So, that’s what we have done. She just loves running the stand and making her posters. She gets so excited.”

Ellen’s ‘Papa’ Connie McIntyre supplies all the lemonade, with much discussion taking place beforehand to decide on flavours. Ellen and Linda - who said her daughter is a ‘really kind’ girl, made all the buns and cakes the day before.

After the success of this year’s venture, Ellen is intending to bring the lemonade stand back ‘bigger and better’ than ever next year.

She and her mum will soon travel to the hospice, who have made ‘a big fuss of her’ to hand over the money.