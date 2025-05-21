Large turnout at Western Trust Health and Wellbeing Event in Millennium Forum in Derry

Shona McEleney, GP Social Work Assistant Team said: “We are delighted with the success of this health and wellbeing event held at the Millennium Forum with lots of information, advice and health checks provided for those in attendance.

“It was a great opportunity for members of the public to access different organisations all under the one roof with 40+ stalls from statutory, community and voluntary agencies in attendance along with University of Ulster Nursing Students providing free health checks.”

Shona added: “A huge thank you to everyone who has contributed to the planning and delivery of the Health and Wellbeing Event this year and especially to the staff at the Forum who hosted the event in this wonderful venue and we hope to continue on the success of this year’s event for the future.”

