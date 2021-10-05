‘Life-saving’ crisis centre funding hailed by MLA

Mark H. Durkan

The life-saving service has been at risk of closure several times in recent years, however, following extensive lobbying from Mr. Durkan and others the service has now been awarded almost half a million pounds.

Following the news, the Foyle MLA commented: “I welcome this much needed and very welcome investment for this hard-won service in the heart of our city. The SDLP were integral in setting up this service and have been to the fore in the fight to save it.

“The service has had to fight tooth and nail, each quarter for every penny it gets.

“I’ve no doubt that confirmation of three years funding will come as a huge relief to staff and to many people within the city.”

Mr. Durkan said that the city is unfortunately in dire need of the crisis intervention serivce.

“It will continue to play a critical role in the months ahead during the COVID recovery period. This service is sadly but badly needed in Derry- it was hard won by citizens here who have fought to keep its doors open ever since.