Lighting of Derry & Strabane parks and greenways review to help stop predators attacking women

Lighting infrastructure at public parks and greenways across Derry and Strabane is to be reviewed as part of a raft of new measures aimed at stopping attacks on women and girls in the city and district.

The moves comes as Derry City and Strabane District Council reaffirmed its commitment to designating the district as a zero tolerance zone for violence against women and girls.

Last year the Council initiated a series of special meetings following a spate of attacks in outdoor settings in the north west.

At this month’s Governance and Strategic Planning Committee meeting, elected members were asked to endorse the first phase of an overall zero tolerance action plan, which aims to change attitudes, behaviours and culture through raising awareness, media campaigns, events, posters and signage in council facilities, and a dedicated page on council’s website.

Concerns were raised over lighting at Bay Road public park in particular.

Additionally, council will commission training for all elected members and senior officers, review lighting and maintenance of council-owned parks and greenways public areas, and implement a ‘Safe Places’ initiative.

This follows on from a motion in January, declaring the district a zero tolerance zone and “sending a clear message that such violence will not be tolerated in our community”.

Sinn Féin councillor Emma McGinley said council “need to make sure we are enforcing what we say”.

She added: “When we say that it’s zero tolerance we mean zero tolerance, in terms of violence against women and girls, that applies to everybody right across the district, because this issue is far too important and we to tackle it.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Emma McGinley.

SDLP councillor Catherine McDaid said she was “blown away” by detail of the report.

“I just want to point out, about the lighting and maintenance council owned parks and greenways, [lighting at] Bay Road,” she said. “I know money’s tight but this needs to be prioritised, because Autumn won’t be far coming again [and] we really need to have that done ASAP.”

Independent councillor Gary Donnelly welcomed any initiative that “improves the life of women or reduced misogyny”, but argued that council must address “State use of violence”.

He added that statistics showed there was a high number of women who don’t have confidence that crimes against them will be investigated, and argued that the judicial system was “not fit for purpose”.

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter.