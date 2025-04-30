Limavady dad tells of 'devastation' as teen son's headache was first symptom of inoperable brain tumour

Callum Stone.

A Co. Derry man has told how he and his family are seeking immunotherapy treatment in Germany for their ‘funny, kind,’ teenage son who has been diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Callum Stone, 15, is the adored and ‘much loved’ stepson of Mark Ferris, who hails from Limavady.

His mum, Sarah-Jane, has strong family ties to Wexford and the family lives near London.

Callum and his family regularly visit Derry and the North West and were last here over Easter.

Callum pictured in hospital.

Callum showed no sign of illness before January 20, when his mum received a call from his school to say he had a bad headache.

Mark was nearby and went to collect him. He soon realised something was ‘very wrong’ and Callum suffered a seizure on the way home.

He was rushed straight to A&E at Broomfield Hospital. Callum spent a week in hospital undergoing tests and scans, which initially pointed to a possible viral infection.

Speaking to the Journal, Mark told how the headache was the first symptom that Callum was ill.

Callum pictured with Mark, Sarah-Jane and William.

“Before this, he had been living life as normal and there was no indication whatsoever that anything was wrong.”

Following his time in Broomfield Hospital, Callum received a follow-up MRI at Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children in London.

On January 31, he and his family received the ‘devastating news’ that he had a large brain tumour. Their worst fears were then later confirmed – the tumour was cancerous and inoperable due to its diffuse nature.

Callum received six-week daily radiotherapy at UCLH Teenage Cancer Centre in London and daily chemotherapy tablets.

Chemotherapy will continue in cycles, but beyond that, there are currently no other treatment options available to him on the NHS.

Mark outlined how the family has been researching, ‘day and night,’ other treatment options.

These include pioneering immunotherapy available abroad—in particular, in Germany.

This is not funded and therefore the family and their friends are now raising funds ‘to give Callum the best chance with this alternative treatment.’

They describe Callum as a ‘funny, kind, loving, friendly boy who always looks out for others.’

" He is a brilliant big brother to William, who is only a year younger than him, and his little sister, Amelia, who is 7 years old.”

"Callum is in Year 10 at St John Payne School in Chelmsford, previously at St Helens Catholic Primary School in Brentwood, and loves going to school, even managing to get back for a few days after his surgery to see his friends. Callum enjoys swimming, cycling, weight training, basketball, and playing Minecraft. He’s working hard towards sitting his GCSEs next year.”

Callum loves visiting Derry and the North West and there are many family videos of him enjoying the local sites and attractions with his family.

They added how they ‘believe there is hope for Callum, and anything you can do to support our family, big or small, is appreciated beyond words, whether by donating or simply sharing the Go Fund Me.’

If you’d like to donate and show support, you can do so at https://www.gofundme.com/f/raising-funds-for-callums-brain-tumour-treatment