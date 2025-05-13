Limavady family runs Belfast Marathon to celebrate life-saving kidney donation
The three relay teams made up of family and friends, are on a mission to raise awareness of kidney disease, raising funds for the Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund in honour of a true kidney warrior — Caroline O’Kane, their beloved mum, wife, sister and auntie.
In March 2024, Caroline’s life was turned upside down by a diagnosis of Goodpasture Syndrome, a rare autoimmune disease that led to stage 5 kidney failure in just one week.
She underwent plasma exchange, dialysis, and faced the frightening uncertainty of waiting for a transplant.
Her miracle came from within her own home — her husband Liam was found to be a perfect donor match.
In January 2025, Caroline received Liam’s kidney in a successful transplant carried out by the expert team at Belfast City Hospital and is now monitored at her local renal unit in Altnagelvin Hospital.
Now, just months later, the O’Kane and Cassidy family laced up for the marathon to give back.
“Thankfully, my life is slowly but surely returning to normality – enjoying the simple things in life with family and friends,” said Caroline.
They have, incredibly, raised over £10,000 to date with their fantastic fundraising efforts.
Their marathon effort is not just a celebration of recovery — it’s a mission to raise funds for vital research that can bring hope to others facing similar battles.