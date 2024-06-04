Long-term future of Carndonagh SRU secured - Councillor Albert Doherty

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Carndonagh based Sinn Féin Councillor Albert Doherty has welcomed confirmation that the long term future of Radharc Na Sléibhte, the Supervised Residential Unit in Carndonagh has been secured.

“I welcome the assurances given to family members and public representatives about the long-term future of Radhrac Na Sléibhte in Carndonagh. I want to particularly welcome the assurances that existing residents will continue to receive care and will not be moving from the facility which I know will help allay a great many understandable concerns for their family members”

“I also welcome news of a substantial investment programme to bring the premises up to HIQA standards, and ensure support services are in place as well as news that feasibility study will be conducted in relation to the incorporation of a 10-12 bed crisis/step-down facility supported with 24-hour staff cover.”

He continued: “A seven-day outreach service will support recently discharged service users in remaining in their homes and integrating within their local community and a section of Radharc na Sléibhte will be reconfigured to provide this service as well as Day Services for more acute short-term service users will also be developed at Radharc na Sléibhte.”

Councillor Albert Doherty.