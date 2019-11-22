Making Muff Move to host Move-A-Thon this weekend

A Making Muff Move Move-A-Thon is set to take place in the Inishowen village this Saturday.

The Making Muff Move initiative is promoting positive mental health.

The Move-A-Thon is highlighting the benefits of exercise and getting fit on both body and mind.

It’s is also supporting the McLucas-Ruata family following theloss of a much loved husband and father, Pablo, to suicide last year.

His wife, Valerie, who has two young sons, wants to open and increase the conversation about mental health in the community and also promote the services available for those who may need to talk.

On Saturday, Locomotion NW will be present to do hula hooping and ribbon dancing and there will also be facepainting and colouring activities.

There are three time slots available -the first taking place from 1pm to 2pm, with Zúmba by Kasia, Fitness by Zest and Yoga by Just Be.

From 2pm to 3pm there will be Zúmba by Kasia, Fitness by Zest and Feel Free Tai Chi.

Then from 3pm to 4pm there will be Zúmba by Kasia, Fitness by Zest and Yoga.

The idea is to have fun and no prior experience is necessary.

Just turn up five minutes before your preferred slot.

The Making Muff Move Move-A-Thon is all taking place in St. Mary’s Hall in Muff and all are welcome to attend.