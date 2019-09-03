Mayor backs new Organ Donation drive

The Mayor of Derry and Strabane has pledged her support for Organ Donation Week by urging local people to have that difficult conversation with their family and friends about organ donation.

Mayor Michaela Boyle, a strong advocate for organ donation, said she very much supported the call by the Western Health and Social Care Trust to encourage people to sign up to be an organ donor and to communicate their wishes to those closest to them.

Mayor of Derry & Strabane Michaela Boyle.

Her call comes after it emerged that almost 48% of the adult population locally are now registered as potential donors. However, there remains a real shortage of organ donations and unfortunately every year around 14 people in Northern Ireland die waiting for an organ transplant.

Mayor Boyle said: “I would strongly encourage people to consider donating their organs and tissues after death and help give the gift of life to others.

“I would like to acknowledge the tremendous work being done by the Trust to promote organ donation and the progress they have made in increasing the number of donors, however there is still work to be done. We need the support of the people of Derry and Strabane and I as Mayor of the city would encourage as many of you as possible to join the Organ Donor Register today and to tell your loved ones your wishes.”

You can register online at www.organdonation.nhs.uk or www.organdonationni.info or register when applying for or renewing a driving licence or for a Boot’s Advantage Card.

Alternatively register when registering with a G.P Practice, telephone the N.H.S. Donor Line 0300 123 23 23. or download a form from www.organdonation.nhs.uk, print it and return it by Freepost.