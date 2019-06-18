Mayor to host special tea dance for ‘Creggan Fun Day’ celebrations

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Michaela Boyle will host a special tea dance this Thursday as part of the ‘Creggan Fun Day’ celebrations.

The tea dance will be held in the Creggan Sports Hall, Central Drive, from 2pm to 4pm.

Mayor Boyle said: “I’m delighted to be involved in, and to host, this special tea dance. Indeed, in the wake of recent negative publicity about the area, this event is a great opportunity to celebrate everything that is positive about Creggan and its fantastic community spirit.

“It also represents a great chance to engage with older members of the community and to bring them together at this challenging time.

“From my past experience, I have always found the people of Creggan to be so wonderfully warm and good-hearted – and who also have such a great sense of humour!

“I therefore have no doubts that it will be ‘great craic’– and we’ll see a wonderful turnout for what promises to be a very special event!”

Music at this week’s Mayor’s tea dance in Creggan will be by ‘Legacy’ and refreshments will also be provided.

For further information about the tea dance on Thursday, June 20, please contact Karen Henderson on 02871376527 or email karen.henderson@derrystrabane.com