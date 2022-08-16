News you can trust since 1772
Mother of young gay girl hails LGBTQ+ board in Western Trust children's ward

The mother of a young gay girl has praised the Western Trust for an inclusive LGBTQ+ information notice in one of its children's wards.

By Kevin Mullan
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 10:26 am
Updated Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 10:29 am

The parent was one of the many people who have complimented the Western Trust on its overall services.

She said it was 'comforting' and 'inclusive' to young people who may be questioning their sexuality and that her daughter 'loved it'.

"I was so impressed when visiting Ward 16 with my 14 year old gay daughter by their imaginative and informative LGBTQ+ board.

Paediatric care. File photo.

Western Trust receives three times as many compliments as complaints

"Imagine how comforting and welcoming it was for her to see this. She loved it. I personally feel the board is such an important addition to the service as I'm sure there also many kids that come to the ward who are questioning their sexuality.

"Seeing this would go towards reassuring them that they are accepted and in a safe place," she stated.

Last week the 'Journal' reported how the Western Trust receives far more compliments than complaints.

It registered a considerable 2,657 compliments during 2021/22 compared with 852 complaints.

