The underwear has been a huge hit 🩲

M&S have introduced stoma knickers to their lingerie collection.

The first high street retailer to make stoma underwear available, they have been specially designed with an internal pocket to support people who live with a stoma.

The idea came from three M&S colleagues, including one who lives with a stoma.

Response to the stoma knickers has been positive with shoppers hailing it a 'Wonderful step forward'.

Over 200,000 people are estimated to be living with a stoma in the UK, with the idea for a stoma-friendly underwear range coming from three M&S colleagues, one who lives with a stoma.

The new underwear offers an internal pocket that aims to keep your stoma in place throughout the day as they expand and is suitable for any type of stoma bags, singular or multiple.

Speaking about the launch of the Stoma knickers Soozie Jenkinson, Head of Lingerie Design at M&S said: “We are incredibly proud to be launching our first range of Stoma Knickers this August.”

Jenkinson continued: “We have worked very closely with Colostomy UK and women living with stomas and by listening and responding to their needs, we have developed a range of knickers that are designed to provide comfort, support and all-day confidence. We have included styles with lace design details, all incorporating super soft BCI cotton and elastics and a wide waist band for extra comfort.”

Jiggy Sohi, Clothing & Home colleague at M&S Support Centre in London, lives without a large intestine and uses a stoma, she said: “For years I’ve known there is a real gap in the market for stoma knickers and last year I built up the confidence to do something about it.

“I knew that being part of the M&S family, I had the opportunity to help make a change which would empower women to feel more confident, more beautiful and more included. I’m overjoyed that M&S are now the first high street retailer to launch stoma knickers.”

There has been an outpouring of praise for the fashion retailer. Speaking on X about the stoma knickers, one user described it as a: “Wonderful step forward,” adding: “big shout-out to M&S on this one.”

One user shared a picture of their newly purchased stoma knickers, describing them as “phenomenal”. They said: “first impressions are amazing! The quality and thickness feels phenomenal and the pouch will fit all three of my stoma bags! Can’t wait to try them on”.

Whilst another stoma user commented on M&S’s post on X: “Thank you! Got mine today and I cried happy tears when I put them on! They are fantastic, so comfortable and made me feel more confident.”

Taking to Instagram, DJ and presenter Adele Roberts put her new “fancy pants” to the test for M&S. The broadcaster lives with her stoma named Audrey after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2021.

Roberts described the new stoma knickers as “discreet” and “comfortable”. She explained when she gets active her stoma likes to escape so she tested the M&S knickers by running, doing yoga and working out. She said: “Audrey felt secure, she felt happy.”

The stoma knickers are made from super soft cotton and offer an elastic pocket which aims to keep your stoma bag in place throughout the day. They’re available in four styles including Full Brief, Full Brief Lace, Brazilian and Lace Brazilian in sizes from UK 6 to UK 22 and can also be paired with a matching bra.

The three-pack stoma knickers are priced at £18 for the classic Full Brief and Brazilian styles, or £20 for the lace designs and will be VAT exempt.

You can find the M&S stoma knickers in stores, online at M&S.COM or on the M&S app.