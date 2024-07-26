Mums and tots meet Health Minister Mike Nesbitt and praise amazing family nurse programme
The programme supports first time young parents, from early pregnancy until the child is two years old.
Parents are offered intensive and structured home visiting, delivered by specially trained ‘family nurses’. In doing so the programme hopes to bring about huge benefits such as readiness for school and improved educational achievement.
One of the mothers on the programme Orlaith Clancy, with her baby Amara, spoke highly of the programme.
She said: “I think its an amazing programme to be a part of. You get help and reassurance and if you're not sure about something you’ve got someone to text or ring anytime. It’s like having your own friend that looks after you and the baby.”
Another young mother is Destiny Harkin, with her son Odin. She said “What she [Orlaith Clancy] said about having a friend for you and the baby is really true, because I had a really tough healing process and Caroline was there with me through that as well as helping Odin.
“Odin had weight issues for the first six weeks, and it was just really good to have her there, to help with that and make sure that he was getting on okay.”
Health Minister Mike Nesbitt reminisced about his first born: “It takes me back about 30 years to the birth of my first son where there is so much uncertainty, you know. Is this normal? Am I doing the right thing?”
The Health Minister speaks highly of the programme.
“These family nurses are there to give a great deal of comfort and assurance and it’s great that they stick with the young mothers and fathers until they are two years of age.
“That’s a good long run at developing good parenting skills which give children the best start in life.
“I'm very encouraged and want to really applaud and commend the work at this family nurse centre,” said Mr. Nesbitt.
For more information on the Family Nurse Partnership programme please visit https://www.publichealth.hscni.net/directorate-public-health/health-and-social-wellbeing-improvement/family-nurse-partnership
