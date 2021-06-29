Na Magha hailed as a ‘inspiring’ hub of Derry’s ‘vibrant Gaelic community’

Ballyarnett councillor, Sandra Duffy praised the famous club for cultivating the camán and sliotar game in the city for the past four decades.

She was speaking after talking with club officials about their plans for the future.

Colr. Duffy said: “I was delighted to be up at the beautiful Na Magha Hurling and Camogie Club enjoying three underage teams of girls and boys playing matches simultaneously, whilst scores of others as young as five trained and played under tremendous coaches.”

Colr. Duffy said the club’s dedication and volunteer spirit was inspiring.

“We are fully behind their plans to meet the current and future needs of the club so these young hurlers can achieve their dreams, enjoy our national sports and inspire future generations.