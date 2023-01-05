Nearly all Western Trust breast cancer referrals seen within fortnight
The Western Trust posted among the best figures for breast cancer assessments, according to new data from the Department of Health.
Nearly all patients in the local health authority urgently referred for suspected breast cancer were seen within a fortnight, the Department of Health's Cancer Waiting Times Statistics report for the quarter ending September 2022 shows.
In July 2022, 219 of 221 patients (99.1 per cent) urgently referred with suspected breast cancer were seen within the 14 day target.
In August, 208 of 209 (99.5 per cent) patients were seen within a fortnight. There was a slight decline in September, however, when 219 of 234 (93.6 per cent) suspected breast cancer patients were seen within the fourteen day waiting time target.
Over the quarter there were 943 new referrals for breast cancer in the Western Health and Social Care Trust (WHSCT). There were 649 new urgent referrals between July and September.