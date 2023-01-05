News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Nearly all Western Trust breast cancer referrals seen within fortnight

The Western Trust posted among the best figures for breast cancer assessments, according to new data from the Department of Health.

By Kevin Mullan
3 hours ago - 1 min read

Nearly all patients in the local health authority urgently referred for suspected breast cancer were seen within a fortnight, the Department of Health's Cancer Waiting Times Statistics report for the quarter ending September 2022 shows.

In July 2022, 219 of 221 patients (99.1 per cent) urgently referred with suspected breast cancer were seen within the 14 day target.

Hide Ad

In August, 208 of 209 (99.5 per cent) patients were seen within a fortnight. There was a slight decline in September, however, when 219 of 234 (93.6 per cent) suspected breast cancer patients were seen within the fourteen day waiting time target.

The Western Trust posted among the best figures for breast cancer assessments
Most Popular

Over the quarter there were 943 new referrals for breast cancer in the Western Health and Social Care Trust (WHSCT). There were 649 new urgent referrals between July and September.

Read More
Sharp decline in percentage of cancer patients seen within 62 days of GP referra...