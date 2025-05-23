Nesbitt says WHSCT has among best skin cancer waiting times despite reliance on sole dermatology consultant

By Kevin Mullan
Published 23rd May 2025, 15:19 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 15:22 BST

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt has pointed out the Western Trust has some of the best waiting times for red-flag skin cancer appointments despite relying on a single dermatology consultant.

Mr. Nesbitt made the observation at Stormont a week after referencing the Trust’s sole dermatologist.

"I want to clarify a point of detail from last week's Assembly debate on cancer waiting times. During the debate, I made reference to the Western Trust in particular being reliant on a single-handed dermatology consultant.

“That is the case, but it does not mean that the Western Trust has the worst waiting lists, and there was no intention to make such an implication.

“My point was to give some examples of some of the recruitment and service resilience challenges that are faced. To be clear, the Western Trust has some of the best waiting times in NI for dermatology red-flag outpatient appointments. I am happy to put that on the record and to thank staff for their work.”

