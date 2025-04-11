New Age Concern dementia wristband will give Derry people ‘peace of mind’ and help them if lost or distressed

A new initiative aimed at giving people with dementia peace of mind and helping them if they are lost or distressed has been launched in Derry.

The Western Trust in partnership with Age Concern Causeway, the Public Health Agency and the Derry GP Federation were joined by the Mayor, Lilian Seenoi-Barr as they launched the Age Concern Causeway Dementia Wristband initiative in the Guildhall.

This vital initiative was first launched in the Northern Trust last Autumn and is now being rolled out across the Western Trust.

The brainchild of Age Concern Causeway’s Manager Mandy Corr, the scheme involves a wristband which stores electronic information about the wearer which can be scanned if the individual is found lost or distressed.

She explained: “People with dementia get confused and lost. These blue bands will mean that the police won’t have to take anyone with dementia to a police station, which makes getting lost an even more traumatic experience.

"I was affected by my own mother’s experiences with dementia. Mummy wandered as well; she would leave the house and go missing which was so worrying for the family.

"Thankfully she lived in a close knit community and everyone knew her but that isn’t always the case these days.”

“When I heard about a dementia safeguarding scheme in England, being run by Avon & Somerset Police, I contacted them to find out more and after hearing about the benefits of the scheme I was determined to replicate it here.

"Thanks to funding from Coleraine PCSP and the Northern Trust we have been able to purchase 1,000 wristbands and set up the necessary technology.

“Health Minister Mike Nesbitt attended the launch of the scheme and was very supportive of the benefits of this initiative for people with dementia, their carers and family members as well as the local community. We are delighted that we are able to roll out this scheme in the Western Trust and hope it can be expanded across the province in the near future.”

Majella Magee, Dementia Service Improvement Lead - Community, Community and Older People’s Services at the Western Trust said: “We are delighted to be the second Trust in Northern Ireland to roll out the Dementia Wristband scheme and are very grateful for the support, advice and funding from Age Concern Causeway, PHA and Derry GP Federation.

“We know that the number of people in Northern Ireland with dementia is continuing to grow and they may feel they don’t have a voice; we want to be their voice. The wristbands say I have dementia scan the QR code with your phone if I need help.

"All the QR codes are individual and linked to our website. As well as giving peace of mind to loved ones, the bands will help those living with dementia to remain active, raise awareness and reduce the risks when out and about.”

This scheme will be promoted on public transport, hospitals, GP surgeries, community facilities and social media platforms. Free wristbands will be distributed by GP social workers, dementia navigators and voluntary and community organisations and groups.

These groups include DEEDS (Dementia engaged and empowered in Derry and Strabane) based at the Old Library Trust.

You can request a wristband at www.ageconcerncauseway.org or call 08000113846.

