New biography of Foyle Hospice founder Dr Tom McGinley to be launched in St. Columb’s Hall on fourth anniversary

A new biography of Dr. Tom McGinley is to be launched on the fourth anniversary of the Foyle Hospice founder’s death in January.

The book has been penned by Dr. McGinley’s friend and past member of the Foyle Hospice Trustees Dr. Keith Munro, who wished to remember a man who revolutionised care for the terminally ill throughout the North West.

Dr. Tom was raised in the Gaeltacht village of Derrybeg, in West Donegal. During his years of education, from Derrybeg to St. Eunan's College in Letterkenny and then to University College Galway, he satisfied his enthusiasms for Gaelic football and dancing.

Then, by chance, he decided to study medicine at UCG. Once qualified he subsequently worked as a Houseman at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry during the early 1960s

Dr. Tom McGinley.

He met the love-of-his-life, Deirdre, in Borderland Dance Hall in Muff. Once married he settled into family life in January 1963 and into General Practice on Strand Road with Drs. Fallon and Cavanagh.

Trying desperately to control the severe pain of a young man dying at home from bone cancer, and feeling he had utterly failed, Tom determined never to allow this to happen to anyone else.

Recovering in 1966, from what might have been a fatal medical condition, he resolved during the 1970s, to get fit and to qualify in anaesthetics, specialising in pain control. This he achieved by 1978.

During the 1980s he determined that the North West of Ireland needed a hospice setting out, firstly, to establish a Palliative Homecare Service for those with a terminal illness and then to open an Inpatient Unit. These dreams were realised on June 30, 1991.

Dr. Tom McGinley.

Foyle Hospice has been growing and developing for more than 40 years.

To date more than 16,000 patients have been cared for in the community or in the Inpatient Unit, during their final days.

Tom retired as Chairman of the Trustees in 2010 and died in the Hospice on January 29, 2021, following a stroke, By then Deirdre had predeceased him by some eighteen years. Both are survived by their four children, Ciarán, Aisling, Rónán and Sinéad.

People are invited to attend the official launch in St. Columb’s Hall at 7.15pm on Wednesday, January 29 but spaces are limited so book at www.ticketsource.co.uk/stcolumbshall

Tom and his legacy must never be forgotten.

