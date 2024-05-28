New cancer registry report shows most common cancers in the Western Trust with large increases in some types

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New figures from the Queen’s University NI Cancer Registry (NICR) show the Western Trust recorded the biggest increase in cancer diagnoses of any health authority over the period.

The registry provides a breakdown of the most prevalent cancers over the 2018-2021 period and demonstrates which diseases are on the increase.

Bladder

There was no change in the number and proportion of bladder cancer cases diagnosed in the Western Trust over the April-December of 2018-2021 period. The number of cases rose by 37.5 per cent from 24 in 2018/19 to 33 in 2020, but fell back to 24 again in 2021.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter

Brain

The number of cases of brain cancer did not change between 2018-2019 and 2021 with an average of 21 diagnosed each year. The number of cases decreased by 28.6 per cent from 21 in 2018/19 to 15 in 2022, before rising back to 21 in 2021.

Brain Tumours

The number of cases of brain tumours decreased by 11.5 per cent from 52 per year in 2018/2019 to 46 in 2021.

Brain Tumours (Non-Invasive)

The number of cases of non-invasive brain tumours decreased by 19.4 per cent from 31 per year in 2018/2019 to 25 in 2021.

Breast

The number of cases of female breast cancer increased by 6.8 per cent from 176 per year in 2018/2019 to 188 in 2021.

Breast Insitu Tumours (Early Stage)

The number of cases of female breast insitu tumours increased by 7.4 per cent from 27 per year in 2018/2019 to 29 in 2021.

Cervical

The number of cases of cervical cancer increased by 133.3 per cent from 9 per year in 2018/2019 to 21 in 2021.

Cervical Insitu Tumours (Early State)

The number of cases of cervical insitu tumours decreased by 19.7 per cent from 142 per year in 2018/2019 to 114 in 2021.

Colorectal

The number of cases of colorectal cancer increased by 32.8 per cent from 131 per year in 2018/2019 to 174 in 2021.

Colon

The number of cases of colon cancer increased by 43 per cent from 86 per year in 2018/2019 to 123 in 2021.

Rectum

The number of cases of rectal cancer increased by 13.3 per cent from 45 per year in 2018/2019 to 51 in 2021.

Gallbladder

The number of cases of gallbladder cancer decreased by 16.7 per cent from 12 per year in 2018/2019 to 10 in 2021.

Head and Neck

The number of cases of head and neck cancer increased by 29.8 per cent from 47 per year in 2018/2019 to 61 in 2021.

Laryngeal

The number of cases of laryngeal cancer increased by 30.8 per cent from 13 per year in 2018/2019 to 17 in 2021.

Oral

The number of cases of oral cancer increased by 23.5 per cent from 34 per year in 2018/2019 to 42 in 2021.

Kidney

The number of cases of kidney cancer increased by 7.1 per cent from 28 per year in 2018/2019 to 30 in 2021.

Leukaemia

The number of cases of leukaemia increased by 27.6 per cent from 29 per year in 2018/2019 to 37 in 2021.

Liver

The number of cases of liver cancer decreased by 21.1 per cent from 19 per year in 2018/2019 to 15 in 2021.

Lung

The number of cases of lung cancer decreased by 2.3 per cent from 172 per year in 2018/2019 to 168 in 2021.

Lymphoma

The number of cases of lymphoma increased by 4.1 per cent from 49 per year in 2018/2019 to 51 in 2021.

Hodgkin's Lymphoma

The number of cases of Hodgkin's lymphoma increased by 71.4 per cent from 7 per year in 2018/2019 to 12 in 2021.

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

The number of cases of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma decreased by 7.1 per cent from 42 per year in 2018/2019 to 39 in 2021.

Malignant Melanoma

The number of cases of malignant melanoma decreased by 12.5 per cent from 48 per year in 2018/2019 to 42 in 2021.

Multiple Myeloma

The number of cases of multiple myeloma decreased by 25 per cent from 24 per year in 2018/2019 to 18 in 2021.

Neuroendocrine

The number of cases of neuroendocrine cancer decreased by 28 per cent from 25 per year in 2018/2019 to 18 in 2021.

Non-Melanoma Skin

The number of cases of non-melanoma skin cancer decreased by 0.7 per cent from 446 per year in 2018/2019 to 443 in 2021.

Oesophageal

The number of cases of oesophageal cancer increased by 34.8 per cent from 23 per year in 2018/2019 to 31 in 2021.

Ovarian

The number of cases of ovarian cancer increased by 9.5 per cent from 21 per year in 2018/2019 to 23 in 2021.

Pancreatic

There was no change in the number of cases of pancreatic cancer over the April-December of 2018-2021 period. The number of cases fell by 22.2 per cent from 36 in 2018/19 to 28 in 2020, but rose back to 36 again in 2021.

Prostate

The number of cases of prostate cancer increased by 11.3 per cent from 177 per year in 2018/2019 to 197 in 2021.

Sarcoma

The number of cases of malignant sarcoma decreased by 41.7 per cent from 12 per year in 2018/2019 to 7 in 2021.

Stomach

The number of cases of stomach cancer decreased by 11.5 per cent from 26 per year in 2018/2019 to 23 in 2021.

Testicular

The number of cases of testicular cancer increased by 12.5 per cent from 8 per year in 2018/2019 to 9 in 2021.

Thyroid

The number of cases of thyroid cancer increased by 5.3 per cent from 19 per year in 2018/2019 to 20 in 2021.

Unknown Primary Cancer

The number of cases of unknown primary cancer increased by 16.7 per cent from 24 per year in 2018/2019 to 28 in 2021.

Uterine