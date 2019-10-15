New ‘Finding Hope’ mental health resource

A new mental health resource signposting people to services available is being rolled out across the North West.

The ‘Finding Hope’ resource will be available at GP practices, local libraries and community centres as well as online at the Trust website.

The Western Trust Recovery College has produced ‘Finding Hope - Mental Health and Wellbeing – A Guide to Help & Support in the Western Trust area’, with the support of the Public Health Agency (PHA).

Speaking at the launch of the booklet, which coincided with World Mental Health Day, Olive Young, Recovery College coordinator for the Western Trust, said the resource “has been compiled by professionals and those who have lived through the various symptoms and experiences of mental health issues”.

“It can often be a challenge to know where to turn to when you are going through a difficult time so we have complied this handy guide to signpost you or a loved one to some of the services and supports in the Western Trust area,” she said.

“We hope that this will be an excellent resource and benefit everyone including those who use our services, staff, carers, students, families and friends.”

Olive added: “The Recovery College gratefully acknowledges the contributions of everyone who shared their own personal and professional experiences for inclusion in this book and the dedicated work of the coproduction Committee. We would also like to thank the Public Health Agency who have generously funded the project.”

To view the booklet online go to www.westerntrust.hscni.net