New Kilfennan greenway opens

Kilfennan Valley Park Greenway in Derry has reopened after a £500,000 upgrade.

The area has been transformed into a space where local people embrace a healthier and more active lifestyle.

This extensive upgrade to the Kilfennan Valley Park, which was funded by the Department for Communities (DfC) and Derry City and Strabane District Council (DCSDC), includes new pathway links, lighting, seating and new cross points at Rossmore and Rossdale to Woodburn Urban Park.

The work has been completed in time for the new school term.

Paul McNaught from the Department for Communities said: “The park has been transformed into a safe and accessible place where you can walk, cycle, relax and enjoy the extensive surrounding greenway and is a practical example of the Department’s ongoing regeneration programme in the City.”

Mayor Michaela Boyle meanwhile said: “Council is delighted to be part of this exciting regeneration project that will greatly enhance accessibility and connectivity in the Waterside. This is another positive example of successful collaborative working between Council, the Department and the local community sector and I would like to extend a huge thanks to everyone associated with this project.”

Caw Nelson Drive Action Group (CNDAG), representative Linda Watson said: “We are delighted with the upgrade to the Kilfennan Valley Park.

“With the new pathways and lighting this will make a safe walkway from Nelson Drive to Lisnagelvin Shopping Centre. We have had very positive feedback from local residents who are delighted to have this great asset on their doorstep.”