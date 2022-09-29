New traffic calming measures in Derry's Sevenoaks

SDLP Waterside Councillor Martin Reilly said: “I have been lobbying the Department for quite some time now to improve safety for local people in the area and I am very pleased that we have been successful in introducing this scheme which will bring comfort to local families.

“We’ll continue to listen to residents and lobby for measures that will improve road safety for all users and especially help to keep our children safe.”

Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin said: “It is very welcome that following sustained lobbying, the Department has decided to finally introduce speed bumps in this built-up area. The SDLP will continue to put the safety of local families first.”

Speed bumps have been introduced to Sevenoaks.

