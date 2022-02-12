NI Water is urging young people to ‘Play Safe. Stay Safe’ this half term

They want to remind parents and young people of the dangers of playing near treatment works, reservoirs and construction sites.

Cathy Uprichard, Safety, Health, and Environment Manager at NI Water, said, “Understandably, natural curiosity will draw children and young people towards some of our sites. However, these are not playgrounds and fooling around at or near them can have very serious consequences.

“I would urge all parents to explain to their children the dangers of playing in or around these areas. The remoteness of many of our sites could hamper and delay rescue attempts, should such a need arise.

“I am also asking the local community to be vigilant against vandalism at NI Water sites. This damage can cause major delays in work schedules aimed at providing local communities with a vital service and valuable time and money is wasted repairing such damage.”

NI Water has some tips on how to stay safe:

1. Don’t climb on barriers and fences - They are there to protect you from serious injury and accidents when NI Water construction work is going on.

2. Stay away from trenches and open manholes - They are dirty, deep and dangerous. They may also contain hazardous gases.

3. Be careful near roads - never run out from behind parked vans or lorries as you could be knocked down and injured.

4. Keep clear of equipment - You may see diggers, lorries, pipes and other equipment, but don’t be tempted - steer clear and don’t touch!