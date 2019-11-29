Night of soul, funk and blues with Dana Masters, DJ Kwame and the Jack McHale Blues Trio in Derry in aid of AwareNI

A night of first class soul, blues and funk will be held in Derry next weekend with proceeds in aid of AwareNI.

Renowned artists Dana Masters, DJ Kwame from Bounce Culture and the Jack McHale Blues Trio will be performing at the Nerve Centre on Saturday, December 7th.

DJ Kwame.

The event gets under way at 7.30pm and tickets, priced at £15 plus booking fee are now available from www.nervecentre.org.

Originally from the Deep South in the United States, Dana grew up with sound of soul, rhythm and blues and gospel music all around her.

Her love for music developed as she grew up and lead her to study music,majoring in vocal performance at university.

Music took Dana from South Carolina to Minneapolis and then on to Los Angeles where she lived for four years and where she met an Irishman who would later become her husband.

In 2008 Dana and her husband moved to Northern Ireland. Although she sang sporadically, music generally took a back seat while Dana settled into life in a new country and culture. That all changed in early 2012 when Dana had a chance meeting with Linley Hamilton at a local music venue.

During that year Dana, Linley and some of the best Jazz musicians playing in Ireland began a weekly residency in the basement of McHughes bar in Belfast, the inspiration for Dana’s first EP. From live work with BBC Radio 4 and Proms in the Park to singing regularly with Van Morrison, Dana’s reputation as one of Ireland’s top vocalists continues to gain momentum. Dana is very excited to be writing original material again and can’t wait to share that with people! Calling Northern Ireland home, Dana is passionate about music as a vehicle to make people and communities vibrant.

DJ Kwame is the man behind Bounce, which emerged from the Soul, Blues and Funk filled nights in Sandino’s 1999.

AWARE is the depression charity for Northern Ireland. A Derry born charity, it now has two offices; one in Derry and a second office in Belfast.

A spokesperson said: “AWARE has an established network of 25 support groups in rural and urban areas across the country, which are run by our trained volunteers. Support groups welcome people with depression and bipolar disorder as well as carers for people with the illness. We also deliver Information Outreach sessions and attend community events to give more information about AWARE and our services.

“AWARE deliver mental health and well-being programmes into communities, schools, colleges, universities and workplaces. These programmes include our suite of Mood Matters programmes, Living Life to the Full, Mental Health First Aid and Mindfulness. AWARE has a fundraising department organising fundraising events in schools and communities throughout Northern Ireland.”