Nine deaths of children known to social services in WHSCT

Nine children who were known to social services died in the Western Trust over the past five years, the local health authority has confirmed.

By Kevin Mullan
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 3:17 pm

Most of the tragic deaths were premature and did not occur as a result of natural causes, according to information released under Freedom of Information legislation.

“Cause of death categories reported for the deaths listed include suicide, road traffic accident, homicide, house fire and inconclusive,” the Western Trust FoI office stated. All of the deaths were of young people aged under 18.

Nine deaths in five years.

Anyone in distress can contact Lifeline on 0808 808 8000 in confidence; The Samaritans can be contacted on 02871 265511 or freephone 116 123; Children can contact Childline on 0800 1111 for any issue or by visiting www.childline.org.uk