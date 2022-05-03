Nine deaths of children known to social services in WHSCT

Most of the tragic deaths were premature and did not occur as a result of natural causes, according to information released under Freedom of Information legislation.
“Cause of death categories reported for the deaths listed include suicide, road traffic accident, homicide, house fire and inconclusive,” the Western Trust FoI office stated. All of the deaths were of young people aged under 18.
