Northlands cuts amid an addiction crisis ‘destroying communities’ in Derry ‘shameful’, says Durkan

The decision to cut core funding to the Northlands Centre amid an addiction crisis that is ‘destroying communities’ in Derry has been branded ‘shameful’ by Mark H. Durkan.

"There is palpable outrage across Derry and beyond at the disgraceful decision to cut core funding for the Northlands Centre. It is shameful that Executive parties and all of us stood here in February speaking passionately about the impact of the addiction crisis in the north-west, which is enveloping families and destroying communities, yet, weeks later, core funding for that addiction treatment centre was removed. Furthermore, the £1 million promised for Northlands in 'New Decade, New Approach' (NDNA) remains undelivered,” the SDLP MLA told colleagues as they returned after a two week Easter break on Monday. Mr. Durkan said the issue went beyond numbers on a balance sheet and was about ‘a lifeline for individuals who are battling addiction’.

He described the Northlands Centre as ‘a light in the depths of the darkness that so many families have been dragged into’ and told MLAs that ‘cutting funding does not just undermine the services and support that they provide…it undermines the people who depend on them’.

"I speak today not only as an elected representative who has seen the value of the service to my constituents; I have felt the impact of it myself.

"Lives are not saved by hollow words and empty promises. The individuals who are at rock bottom with nowhere left to turn deserve leadership from the Executive,” said the local SDLP representative.

Mr. Durkan urged the Executive to find the money necessary for Northlands to support those living with addiction in the North West.

"Nobody can argue against, nor have I heard anyone argue against, investing in Northlands. It is not about politics but about people, community and saving lives.

“We need a Government who do not just talk about doing what matters most but actually do it. People deserve better. People need more. We have called on the Minister of Health to find the money to fund that life-changing and life-saving centre, and we now call on the Executive to do so,” he said.