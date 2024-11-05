Open invite to upcoming friendly pool competition in Derry to promote men's mental health

By Brendan McDaid
Published 5th Nov 2024, 16:01 BST
Galliagh Community Response, in partnership with Men's Support Group, is holding a pool competition in Back Alley Pool Hall in North Edward Street, Derry on 21 November 2024 at 6.00pm.

A GCR spokesperson said: “We are inviting men from across the city to come along and take part and welcome individuals as well as members from other Men's Groups.

"The event will also be an opportunity to highlight and raise awareness of men's mental health issues whilst also signposting support and activities that are available across the city.”

North Edward Street is located between lower Clarendon Street and Little James Street and runs parallel to Strand Road.

Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice