Open invite to upcoming friendly pool competition in Derry to promote men's mental health

Galliagh Community Response, in partnership with Men's Support Group, is holding a pool competition in Back Alley Pool Hall in North Edward Street, Derry on 21 November 2024 at 6.00pm.

A GCR spokesperson said: “We are inviting men from across the city to come along and take part and welcome individuals as well as members from other Men's Groups.

"The event will also be an opportunity to highlight and raise awareness of men's mental health issues whilst also signposting support and activities that are available across the city.”

North Edward Street is located between lower Clarendon Street and Little James Street and runs parallel to Strand Road.