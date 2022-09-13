Opening date for Buncrana Primary Care Centre yet to be confirmed

In a response to the ‘Journal’, following a query on the date for reopening, a spokesperson for the HSE said: “There has been no confirmation from the minister’s office regarding a date for the official opening of the Buncrana Primary Care Centre.”

No further information was given as to why an official date is yet to be confirmed. The Buncrana Primary Care Centre will bring many health care services together in one new state-of-the-art centre for Inishowen. These include GP Services, Public Health Nursing, Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech & Language Therapy, Audiology and Ophthalmology. Children and Adult Mental Health Services, Early Intervention Services, TUSLA, and Dental Services will also be available. The centre plans were announced in 2019 and the facility began construction a short time later. The HSE has also developed a primary care centre in Newtowncunningham. The Newtowncunningham Primary Care Centre became fully functional on Monday, August 8 and GP Services, Public Health Nursing, Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy. It also has capacity to accommodate visiting clinics for other HSE services.