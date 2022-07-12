Opening of Buncrana Primary Care Centre rescheduled to September

A spokesperson for the HSE told the Journal that the state-of-the-art premises was due to be officially opened this Friday, July 15. However, ‘at the request of the Minister’, this has been deferred to September, 2022.

The exact date of the official opening is yet to be confirmed.

Plans for the centre at Maginn Avenue were announced by the HSE in 2019. The development provides facilities to accommodate a range of primary care services within a single facility. These include GP Services, Public Health Nursing, Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech & Language Therapy, Audiology and Ophthalmology, Children and Adult Mental Health Services, TUSLA, and Dental Services. The HSE has also developed a Primary Care Centre in Newtowncunningham.