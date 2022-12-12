We have known for years that the NHS is in crisis, and it is largely thanks to the hard work and dedication of staff that we have a health service at all.

They deserve to be fairly paid and to work in an environment where every department is adequately staffed and where patients can be seen and treated in a timely manner and home care packages are resourced and in place to free up bed spaces.

Most of us will face serious health challenges in our lives, and for the majority the NHS has been there when we needed it most.

Health and care workers from NIPSA, UNISON and GMB trade unions, campaigning for fair pay and conditions, take part in industrial action at Altnagelvin Hospital on Monday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS – 04

But for years now, people in crisis have too often been let down. Growing numbers are left for years on waiting lists. And too often staff are left struggling to cope with the growing demands placed on services. Resourcing has not kept pace with that demand. Nor has pay with the soaring cost of living. Nowhere is this more acute that in our own area.

This is a health emergency and staff picketing in sub-zero temperatures to demand change should be commended for taking a stand. They are doing it for their families, for each other and for us.

