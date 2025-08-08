The official cancer statistics from 1993 to 2022 have just been published for Northern Ireland. People worry a lot about cancer so it’s worth knowing what the most common causes and types are. There have been 14,171 cases of cancer per year on average for the last five years in Northern Ireland, 7,530 in men and 6,641 in women.

The odds of developing cancer before the age of 85 years is one in two for men and women. Only 15.5% of patients diagnosed with cancer are aged under 55 years. Your chances of getting cancer increases with age with the most common cancers occur in the over 70 age group.

The rates of cancer in recent years have increased 9.1% for men and 5.1% for women. This is because patients are living longer and therefore are more likely to get cancer which is a disease of old age.

For men the most common cancers were non-melanoma skin cancer (29.9%), prostate cancer (18.6%), colorectal cancer (9.4%) and lung cancer (9.4%)

Dr Tom Black.

For women the most common causes were non-melanoma skin cancer (24.1%), breast cancer (22.8%), lung cancer (9.9%) and colorectal cancer (8.4%).

Most cancers are first diagnosed in over 60-year-olds but the cancers that are more common in younger age are testicular cancer and thyroid cancer for males and cervical cancer and thyroid cancer for females.

Living in deprived areas increases your chances of cancer by 5% due to cervical cancer, head and neck cancer, kidney, liver, lung, oesophageal and stomach cancer. People who live in better off areas are more likely to be diagnosed with skin and prostate cancer.

The Belfast Trust area had cancer rate 6% higher than the Northern Ireland average whereas the risk of cancer for the Western trust area are average for Northern Ireland.

At the end of 2022 there were 107,619 people living with cancer which had been diagnosed in the previous five years.

In terms of mortality (death rates) 4,561 people die on average per year over the last five years, with slightly more men than women dying from cancer. The chances of dying from cancer (age standardised mortality rates) is decreasing for men (7.9%) and women (4.4%) at any given age.

Given that 90% of lung cancers are caused by smoking the lesson from this is that if you avoid smoking you would hopefully avoid the most common cause of cancer which causes death.

So what lesson should we learn from these statistics if we want to avoid getting cancer. The most common causes of cancer are smoking, obesity and excessive sun exposure so if you’re sitting in the sun smoking and overweight reading this you have lots of room for improvement to help yourself.

Other significant causes are excess alcohol which increases cancers including breast, colon and liver. A diet high in red and processed meats and a lack of physical activity can also contribute to cancer risk.

The lesson as always is to avoid the wrong things and try to do more of the right things such as diet, exercise and keeping a normal weight, boring I know but boring people live longer.

The overall outlook for cancer is very good with prevention such as the vaccine for cervical cancer, early diagnosis and innovative treatments such as immunologics.