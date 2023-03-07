In a formal ballot that closed on Tuesday, over nine out of ten (93.9%) voted for industrial action short of a strike, based on a turnout of 55% of eligible RCM members working in the HSC.

The RCM said that on the question: ‘are you prepared to take industrial action consisting of a strike?’ nearly 9 out of 10 (89.09%) voted yes.

Karen Murray, Director for Northern Ireland at the RCM, said: “That so many of our members have voted to take industrial action is a reflection of their growing anger and frustration at a pay award that goes nowhere near to making up for a decade and more of pay freezes and pay stagnation. The current political situation has left services rudderless for far too long, with no maternity strategy and no plan to drive improvements in maternity care for women and working conditions for midwives, MSWS and their colleagues. Not only is this taking a heavy toll on our members, it’s ultimately impacting care for women.

Midwives have voted in favour of industrial action. This comes after other health professionals, including the Royal College of Nurses, campaigning for fair pay and conditions, took part in industrial action recently. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS - 38

“This pay award and the growing crisis in our maternity services will do nothing to keep midwives in our maternity service, as many say they have had enough and will simply head for the door.

"We must see an improvement in pay for our members and we must see political action here in Northern Ireland and in Westminster to resolve the political crisis so that we can then turn to solving the maternity crisis. Our members are exhausted, fragile and burnt out. This is terrible for them and is having an impact on the care they can deliver for women, babies, and families. A solution to these issues must be found, and soon.”

