Over 100 Class A, ‘prescription’ and other drug parcels intercepted in post in Derry & Strabane - PSNI

The PSNI said officers across the City Neighbourhood Teams have intercepted 113 packages and made a number of arrests with 28 people reported to the Public Prosecution Service, four people charged, and 11 released on bail.

Ten people “were dealt with by way of speedy justice and enquiries are ongoing in relation to a number of investigations”.

Chief Inspector Willy Calderwood said: “We are committed to disrupting the supply of illegal and dangerous drugs into communities and working with partners to support vulnerable people and highlight the associated health risks.

Archive image

“We urge the public not to be tempted by what look like cut prices or fooled by professional looking websites offering medicines without prescription. Taking short cuts and using these medicines could expose you to a dangerous counterfeit or substandard medicine.

“People should take prescription only medicines in consultation with their GP, pharmacist or other healthcare professionals who have access to patient health records and can take into account the risks and benefits associated with every medicine.

“You have no idea what you are ordering or where it has come from and the money you spend is funding criminality that causes serious harm to communities.