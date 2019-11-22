Over 7,000 in Western Trust area have COPD

There are over 7,000 people living with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) in the Western Trust area.

The figures were revealed as the Western Trust supported world COPD day earlier this week by promoting the range of support available to patients, carers and their families.

COPD is the name used to describe a number of conditions affecting the lungs including emphysema and chronic bronchitis.

Siobhan Donnelly, Community Respiratory Team Lead for the Western Trust said: “In the Western Trust area there are over 7,000 people living with COPD and we want to ensure our patients are supported and given the correct information and resources to manage their long term condition.

“Often it can be difficult to breathe with COPD and patients often find everyday tasks a challenge but with the right support, it is possible to have a good quality of life living COPD.

Siobhan added: “If you would like to find out more about the support available, please speak with your GP or Practice Nurse, or health care provider who can make a referral to the Community Respiratory Team.”

The team of nurses are based throughout the Western Trust area and provide specialist respiratory assessment and clinical intervention, aiming to improve the process of diagnosis and condition management, prevent hospital admission and facilitate hospital discharge.

They also carry out Pulmonary Rehabilitation Programmes and Oxygen Assessments.

If you would like more information about Pulmonary Rehabilitation contact the Pulmonary Rehabilitation Nurse based at Altnagelvin Hospital on 028 7161 1361.