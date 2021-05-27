Peadar Tóibín takes aim at COVID-19 fines and restrictions: Is a hotel pint a kind and unassuming drink and a pub pint homicidal?

The Aontú leader was scathing of the restrictions and said some of the measures taken against citizens during the course of the pandemic were 'strange' in a democracy.

"I tabled a parliamentary question last week, which revealed that 40,000 people have been fined so far under the legislation. That is an incredible number of people.

"In County Donegal, a helpline was introduced in order that locals could report on other locals with regard to breaching the restrictions. Partners of pregnant women were forced to wait in hospital car parks while women were giving birth.

Is a hotel pint a kind, unassuming drink and a pint in a pub homicidal? asks Peadar Tóibín.

"A priest in County Cavan was fined for saying mass. A Protestant pastor in Dublin was arrested. Children were gathering in Galway and a Fianna Fáil Senator said the Army should be brought out to tackle them. Some protests were banned while others were allowed to go ahead. That is an extremely strange situation in a democracy. All protests should have been allowed to proceed peacefully and safely," he said.

Deputy Tóibín said he was at a loss as to why indoor dining in hotels will be permitted to begin on June 2 but there is yet no date with regard to indoor dining in pubs and restaurants.