People across Derry and the NW urged to 'help save lives through organ donation'

The Western Health and Social Care Trust has urged people across the region to help save lives by confirming their decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register.

The Trust said that more people than ever are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant here, as demand continues to exceed the number of donated organs available.

Thanks to 44 "amazing people” who donated last year in Northern Ireland, the Trust said 123 people had their lives transformed through organ donation.

Sadly however more than 400 people across the UK died waiting for their transplant.

Speaking during Organ Donation Week, the Western Trust encouraged more people to sign up to become an organ donor and to have a conversation with those closest to them.

Registering to become an organ donor matters because to donate organs after death, a person needs to die in hospital in specific circumstances. This applies to only one in every 100 people, “making every registration and family conversation vital”.

Dr Michelle Fallon, Clinician Lead for Organ Donation at the Western Trust said: “Most of us would accept an organ if we needed one, and you are more likely to need a transplant than you are to be a donor. It is just as important as ever to add your name and decision to the Organ Donor Register, because families are more likely to support the decision of someone who has done so. It only takes few minutes, and you could help to save up to nine lives and event more if they also donate tissue.

“Becoming an organ donor is your decision. Many people do not realise, even with the ‘opt out’ legislation in place, their family’s support is still very important for organ donation to proceed. After your death your family will be consulted and any decision they make on your behalf will be respected. When families know your wishes it makes the situation less stressful for them, the decision to donate less difficult and gives them the comfort to fulfil your wish to be an organ donor.

“Talking about organ donation with your family should be done with open and positive discussion. Explain that you arrived to the decision to sign organ donor register with understanding that your decision can potentially transform up to nine lives and you are keen to do so. This conversation may in turn encourage others in your family to sign the register as well.”

Dr Fallon continues: “We need people in Western Trust area to add their name and decision to the NHS Organ Donor Register. This could be the difference between life and death for someone else.”

To register as a potential donor online go to www.organdonation.nhs.uk or www.organdonationni.info

People can also register when applying for or renewing a driving licence, when applying for a Boot’s Advantage Card, or when registering with a G.P Practice.

Alternatively telephone the N.H.S. Donor Line 0300 123 23 23 24 hours a day, or download a form from www.organdonation.nhs.uk, print it and return it by Freepost