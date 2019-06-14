Pink Ladies and Panthers issue open invite to join Showband Dinner Dance

The Pink Ladies and Pink Panthers in Derry have issued an open invite to local people, groups and businesses to come join them as they dance the night away at a major dinner dance celebration later this month.

This will be a rare chance to catch the Foyle Showband in action as they will be providing the entertainment at the event, which takes place on Saturday, June 22, at the Waterfoot Hotel. And the Foyle Showband will be bringing ‘Big Chief Rising’ from the Apache Showband fame along with them.

The Pink Panthers with chairperson Margaret Cunningham and Michelle McLaren from the Pink Ladies.

The Mid-Summer Dinner Dance has been organised following the hugely successful ‘This Is Me’ event staged at the same venue last November.

Maureen Collins from the Pink Ladies said that the forthcoming event will celebrate 14 years of the organisation being at the heart of the local community and honour the volunteers, members, families and the wider community for their support over those years. Many of the community, statutory and voluntary organisations and services who Pink Ladies/ Pink Panthers work with throughout the year are also expected to attend.

Praising the Waterfoot and the Foyle Showband for their support, she said: “The reason we have chosen June 22 is that it is the day after the Summer Solstice and it is a time for new beginnings, recovery and rehabilitation. We think its important members, volunteers, families, friends and supporters have the opportunity to come together and benefit from social contact with the rest of the people of Derry and the north west who have supported us over those past 14 years.”

Maureen said the volunteers - many of whom have been directly or indirectly affected by a cancer diagnosis - were the “heartbeat” of the organisation.

Hottest ticket in town

“We want to invite everyone to come and join us and celebrate and all the proceeds will be going towards supporting our two new venues, community cancer services and family support programme.”

Last year, the Pink Ladies/ Pink Panthers Cancer Support Group had 2,295 people benefiting from their services, with even more people expected this year. The charity has expanded into Limavady, Strabane, Castlederg and Coleraine in recent years thanks to support from the National Lottery Community Fund.

Michelle McLaren from the Pink Ladies said that the Dinner Dance will also celebrate local carers and the families who look after people with cancer and give them a chance to socialise and enjoy themselves.

Jimmy McCullagh from the Foyle Showband said they were very happy to be performing at the Waterfoot and supporting such a vital local charity. He said: “Cancer has touched everybody, including our own band. It will be a great night.”

Denise McLaughlin from the Waterfoot Hotel said they were delighted to be hosting and supporting the event, which has evolved out of the close contact between the hotel working with the Pink Ladies to provide maximum comfort and care for guests who are also patients attending the North West Cancer Centre for treatment.

She said: “From my perspective as general manager and on behalf of the team, we always strive to have an affiliation with a very worthwhile cause throughout the year and I would fully endorse the amazing work of both the Pink Ladies and Pink Panthers. We are always delighted to be giving something back to the community.”

Tickets are priced at £22.50, which includes a drinks reception, a three course meal and dancing. Tickets can be booked through the Pink Ladies, telephone 028 71414004/ 07710025494 or e-mail: info@pinkladiesderry@gmail.com