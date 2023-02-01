The Derry-based cancer support group will today host an event for around 70 of its members in the City Hotel, followed by a Cancer Awareness, Prevention and Education Conference in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel, Buncrana on Friday.

Wednesday’s event in the City Hotel is for those affected by cancer and will include Pink Ladies and Pink Panthers representatives outlining what they do and the support they offer and will also feature awareness stalls and different therapies.

Michelle McLaren of the Pink Ladies said the event will be ‘very informative and laid back,’ while Martin Mullan of the Pink Panthers told how it is ‘very much an event’ that focuses on their members, both male and female.

The banner which will be erected at Free Derry Corner to mark World Cancer Day.

“We have specific groups in attendance, who will showcase what they do, including ARC Fitness, Old Library Trust, Dove House – who will speak about money issues and benefits, which is a topic very much needed at the minute. We also have someone from the More and Less shop, the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum and we’ll also be doing some light exercise, to get everyone ready for the day.”

Edel highlighted how they are excited to be able to meet everyone in person, as previous World Cancer Day events had to be held online, due to Covid 19 restrictions.

"It’s great that everyone can connect and they will also be given a taster of our programmes and be able to sign up for them. It’s about having our members all together and connected again and giving them the opportunity to form new friendships.”

Other treats on the day include ‘Singtonicity’ with the Pink Ladies Choir and Sounds Baths and Meditation with Sharon Doherty.

It will also focus on the value of peer support, whether you are directly affected by cancer or are caring for someone.

Michelle said: “We want to support the carer as well, who so often walks in the shadows. And that includes carers of anyone with a life-limiting illness, not just cancer.”

She added that they are excited about both events and said Friday’s conference will be hugely informative and look to the future.

The conference will focus on topics such as ‘Don’t let cancer be the forgotten ‘C’; a new research opportunity with Dr Claire McCauley of Ulster University; Pink Ladies Cancer Support North West services; Communities in Partnership programme; impact of air pollution on human health and will be presented by leading medical researchers and community partners.

Michelle told how the event will look at what an All-Ireland cancer strategy would look like.

"It shouldn’t matter where you live in order to get treatment. We know that many people in Inishowen have to go to Galway and elsewhere for treatment and we want to look at what the needs are in that area. We want to know what we can do to help campaign for equal care, regardless of your postcode.

“Also, what is affecting us in the north too is the fact we don’t have a government. The NHS is massively struggling.”

The event will also highlight the importance of screening and the impact of covid 19 on people attending their screening appointments.

"We are going to see a lot of people with later diagnoses because, maybe they put if off due to covid etc, but having access to that treatment can save and/or prolong their lives. It’s about giving people that fighting chance, so let’s provide it as close as we can get it. We’re really looking forward to the conference, as it also gives us a chance to look at our prevention strategy going forward and how we can work in partnership with other organisations and how we can, together, cane the outcome of what is affecting people in this whole island."